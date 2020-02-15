Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,870 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Hubbell worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Hubbell by 4.2% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.54. 306,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.58 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average of $139.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

