Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 24,004 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Kilroy Realty worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 42.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 404,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $72.36 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

