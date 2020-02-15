Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,306 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $21,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.20. 523,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

