Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of RenaissanceRe worth $21,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Shares of RNR traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.18. 243,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,830. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $141.00 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

