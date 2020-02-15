Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $21,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.57.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HII traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.21. 523,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.36. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

