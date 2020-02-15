Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,669,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Centurylink worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,813,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.