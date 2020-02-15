Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Molina Healthcare worth $21,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after buying an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 148,085 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after buying an additional 98,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.99. 433,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

