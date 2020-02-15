Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $21,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after buying an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NYSE:JEC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.66. 844,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

