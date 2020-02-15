Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.81 Million Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,914 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Noble Energy worth $21,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Noble Energy by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. 5,916,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,805. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares in the company, valued at $80,771,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Noble Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

