Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of The Medicines worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in The Medicines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,884,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,202,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,897,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in The Medicines by 0.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 442,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Medicines by 4,181.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 435,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,012,000 after buying an additional 425,563 shares during the period.

MDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MDCO remained flat at $$84.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The Medicines Company has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $84.98.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

