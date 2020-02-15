Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Lumentum worth $21,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $11,614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 840,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,710,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $5,892,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $6,751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 10.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $82,967.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $184,403.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,171 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LITE traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,087.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.57.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lumentum from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

