Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Avery Dennison worth $21,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.13. 317,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,868. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

