Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Royal Gold worth $22,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,059. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

