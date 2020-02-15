Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,104 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,849. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 458,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,007. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.17. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

