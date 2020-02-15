Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,408 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 47,318 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

CHRW traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,676. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

