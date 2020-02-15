Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Regency Centers worth $21,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,986,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,670,000 after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of REG stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. 1,358,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $60.35 and a 52-week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.