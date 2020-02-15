Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $56,734,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $18,256,000. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,860,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,759,000 after purchasing an additional 706,028 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 866,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 414,014 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 918,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.42. 1,967,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,723. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

