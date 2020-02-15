Rise (RISE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $266.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. Rise has a market cap of $392,379.00 and $266.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, Rise has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047936 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003044 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000595 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,482,243 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

