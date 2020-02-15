Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 9,880,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. 431,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,562. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

