Robert Wares Purchases 30,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,551,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,775,559.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares bought 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

CVE OM traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.47. 49,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,887. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and a P/E ratio of -14.24.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

