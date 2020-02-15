Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $1,196.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00005986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03188240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00248115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00157225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.