Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,370.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock opened at $392.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $309.10 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,036,995 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.