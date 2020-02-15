Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Boosted by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 1.3% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 103,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.78. 1,306,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,430. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.