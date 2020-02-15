Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Earns News Sentiment Score of -2.81

Media coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s ranking:

RBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 266.60 ($3.51).

Shares of LON RBS traded down GBX 15.60 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 213.10 ($2.80). The company had a trading volume of 55,261,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

