Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.81 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS RBSPF remained flat at $$2.85 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

