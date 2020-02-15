Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.63% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $1,020,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.15.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. 2,555,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

