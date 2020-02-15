Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.80

News headlines about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a daily sentiment score of -1.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,590. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

