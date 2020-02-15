Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,627,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,939. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day moving average of $125.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $432.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

