Royce & Associates LP Acquires 14,698 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.07% of Trupanion worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 37,802 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 101.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 277,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 35,867 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUP stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. 2,005,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -490.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,207. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

