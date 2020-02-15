Royce & Associates LP Acquires 17,783 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.00% of Stoneridge worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 43,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRI stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 94,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,293. The firm has a market cap of $820.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $34.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

