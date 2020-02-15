Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,219 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.49% of Patrick Industries worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

NASDAQ PATK traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 270,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.16. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.56 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $169,960.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,335,415.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at $36,725,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,618. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.