Royce & Associates LP Buys 14,960 Shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,960 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 7.87% of Era Group worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Era Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 197,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Era Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 103.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Era Group by 116.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Era Group during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Era Group alerts:

ERA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Era Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ERA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $11.19. 82,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Era Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Era Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Era Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.