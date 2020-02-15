Royce & Associates LP Buys 79,394 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,394 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of Etsy worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

ETSY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,051. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. Etsy Inc has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

