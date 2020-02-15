Royce & Associates LP Buys 9,449 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.76% of Moelis & Co worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Co by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 512,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,135. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.97.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,846 shares of company stock worth $817,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

