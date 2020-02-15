Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.11% of MarketAxess worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.67.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $7.54 on Friday, reaching $345.69. 283,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,077. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.31 and a 1 year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

