Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.51% of UniFirst worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

UNF stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $208.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,394. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $134.16 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock worth $866,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNF. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

