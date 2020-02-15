Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,310 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of EnerSys worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EnerSys by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EnerSys by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.