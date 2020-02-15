Royce & Associates LP Grows Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,642 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.15% of R1 RCM worth $16,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ RCM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,682. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.05. R1 RCM Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

