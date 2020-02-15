Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.06% of Avaya worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 1,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,403. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Avaya Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

