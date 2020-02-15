Royce & Associates LP Grows Stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.82% of Construction Partners worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 131,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Construction Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

