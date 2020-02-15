Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.51% of Acadia Healthcare worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 68.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,300,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,433,000 after buying an additional 158,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.55. 308,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.