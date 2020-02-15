Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.15% of Navigator worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Navigator during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Navigator by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Navigator by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Navigator by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Navigator stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. 67,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $644.84 million, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.12. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $13.99.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.13 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

