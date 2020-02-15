Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,168 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 3.80% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 331,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 231,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after buying an additional 228,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 119,528 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.54. 131,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

