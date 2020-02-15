Royce & Associates LP Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,562 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.51% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4,826.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter worth $338,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 739,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

