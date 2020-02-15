Royce & Associates LP Has $15.21 Million Holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 141,990 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.76% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Comtech Telecomm. stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. 412,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $834.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

