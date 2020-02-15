Royce & Associates LP Has $15.60 Million Stock Position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,734 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.31% of Dorchester Minerals worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 671,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 138,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 374,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 74,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,329. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $548.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3612 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

