Royce & Associates LP Has $15.87 Million Position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.98% of Kraton worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraton by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of KRA stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 194,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,990. The firm has a market cap of $535.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.26. Kraton Corp has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $40.76.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

