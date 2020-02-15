Royce & Associates LP Has $15.90 Million Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107,367 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.54% of Photronics worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1,649.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 373,780 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,076,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Photronics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,450,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,789 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $69,207.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,483.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $30,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,811. Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.82. 433,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,684. The stock has a market cap of $982.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAB. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.