Royce & Associates LP Has $16.56 Million Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116,379 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.60% of Vishay Precision Group worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 197.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 764.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,412. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $461.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

