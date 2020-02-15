Royce & Associates LP Has $16.67 Million Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.14% of La-Z-Boy worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth about $16,542,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 139,663 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.08. 181,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.68.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

